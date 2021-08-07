Rob Schofield: Anti-government propaganda takes its toll

“I just don’t trust the government.”

That’s at the heart of the explanation provided by millions of Americans these days who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or even to wear masks.

While these doubters and deniers advance all manner of more specific rationales:

That the vaccines and masks are part of a monstrous conspiracy to control everyone’s lives.

That vaccines will produce all manner of negative health effects so serious that it’s worth contracting and spreading the virus in order to avoid them.

That the so-called COVID19 pandemic is all a hoax — the common central premise is that several key government institutions and the people who run them are either utterly incompetent, liars or both.

It is a remarkable and deeply troubling state of affairs. While distrust of high officials is certainly nothing new and, indeed, sometimes warranted, for it to hold sway with respect to such a massive and unprecedented global crisis is to take a giant new leap into a yawning abyss.

If the U.S. government cannot be trusted when it comes to such a fundamental matter of life and death as the efficacy of vaccination in combating a pandemic, where does that leave us?