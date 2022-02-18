Rob Schofield: Banning books — again

Public school book banning is back in the news.

Yes, I know; it’s an amazing development in an era in which every imaginable form of explicit violence, sex and hate speech resides just seconds away at our children’s fingertips.

Research indicates that 95% of American teens have ready access to a smartphone and that more than 90% of kids play video games — more than 90% of which are rated E10+ or above because they contain violence. For heaven’s sake, a 2021 Northeastern University study found that “more than one-third of adolescents (ages 13 to 17) say they could gain access in less than five minutes to a loaded firearm kept in the home, and half could gain access in 60 minutes or less.”

Nonetheless, a small but noisy group of mostly conservative parents across the country have recently decided to make printed words found in books — books that reside in some public school libraries and that have, in some instances, been designated as assigned reading by professional educators — their new and top bête noire.