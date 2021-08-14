Rob Schofield: Cuomo and the outrage of the Trump presidency

There’s no mistaking the fact that now former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had to go. The evidence of his misdeeds was overwhelming and whether they were the acts of a slick and cunning predator or merely those of an oblivious and narcissistic knucklehead (or a combination thereof) doesn’t really matter.

As was the case with former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken (whose isolated incidents of stupid behavior clearly fit into category no. 2) the hard truth in politics is that nobody is indispensable. It’s certainly unfortunate that politicians as gifted as Cuomo and Franken had their careers cut short, but, as the old saying goes, this is the business they’ve chosen. And when the political survival of one individual (however prominent) conflicts with a vital societal goal (like overcoming sexism and sexual harassment), it must give way.

What’s more, it’s to their credit that Democrats seem to have learned this lesson. Whatever the cause — being burned by Bill Clinton’s outrageous personal behavior, the rise of a growing number of women to prominence in the party, a general societal awakening — Democrats have appropriately adopted a standard of near zero tolerance for sexual misconduct by politicians.