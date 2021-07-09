Rob Schofield: For future's sake, we must do better

In these divided, tumultuous and, occasionally, frightening times we inhabit, one powerful source of shared solace and hope for people of all identities and beliefs is this: We humans love our children and grandchildren.

We may differ sharply on countless social, political, religious and ethical issues, but when it comes to our kids and their future, there is precious little to distinguish two gay parents of color living in the bluest corner of the Upper West Side of Manhattan from a Christian conservative mom and dad residing in the reddest enclave of rural North Carolina (or, for that matter from devout Muslim parents living in the outskirts of Tehran or irreligious parents residing in a Tokyo high-rise).

Every adult with a modicum of basic humanity can think of a child they know or have known (whether it’s their child, a grandchild, a niece, a nephew, a cousin, a godchild or just a friend or neighbor) who they want to have a shot at living a long, healthy and fulfilling life.

And, of course, the No. 1 prerequisite for living such a life is having a place to live it. If the planet that nearly 8 billion humans currently call home were destroyed by a meteor or incinerated in a thermonuclear war, most of life as we know it would end.