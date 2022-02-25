Rob Schofield: If they really cared

Think of it this way: If the choice were between sending one’s child, masked, to a bright, warm, modern school building staffed by a large team of happy, diverse, well-compensated, adequately supported teachers, backed by a full complement of administrators, nurses, counselors and psychologists — or sending one’s child unmasked to the kind of underfunded and overwhelmed schools that have become the norm in so many parts of our state in 2022, who in their right mind would choose the latter?

For decades, Republicans and their conservative think tank allies (many of whom have never met a military appropriation or highway project that wasn’t supposedly vital to the nation’s well-being) have assured us that “throwing money” at education is never the answer to what ails our schools.

As the recent Leandro court order spells out in great and compelling detail, however, the truth is, money makes an enormous difference.