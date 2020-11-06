Rob Schofield: It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

This, in turn, brings on an effect essentially the same as political gerrymandering. For Republicans in Massachusetts or Democrats in Alabama, it’s as if their votes and voices are utterly irrelevant — just as is the case in for so many Americans unlucky enough to reside in gerrymandered legislative districts.

So, what should we do?

The most obvious solution would be to enact a constitutional amendment that simply abolishes the Electoral College and replaces it with direct popular vote system.

Until such time as that can be accomplished, however, a quicker and easier solution that deserves very careful consideration is the system that’s been touted by reform advocates for some time (and already enacted by several states) that would put in place a compact in which states would agree to award their Electoral College votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote.

This is from the website National Popular Vote: