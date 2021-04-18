Rob Schofield: NC Republicans push HB 2 redux

It’s been almost four years since North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders capitulated to global economic pressure and effectively admitted the error of their ways by agreeing to repeal the infamous anti-transgender law known as House Bill 2.

And while the agreement that Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore cut with Gov. Roy Cooper at the time was far from complete or satisfactory, there is little doubt that its main impact has been to serve as a repudiation of attacks on transgender people, and an important, if imperfect, step in moving our state into the 21st century on issues of gender and gender identity.

In the end, Berger and Moore may not have publicly embraced LGBTQ equality, but they clearly acknowledged (or, at least acquiesced to) the direction political winds were blowing — in the scientific community, global human rights and perhaps most importantly, in corporate boardrooms — and the fact that it would be untenable for North Carolina to buck them.

Now, in 2021 it looks like they’re going to get another chance at a do-over.