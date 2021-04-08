Rob Schofield: Rudderless GOP in search of issues

Say what you will about former President Donald Trump, but there was a cynical, P.T. Barnum-like genius to his brief and catastrophic run at the apex of American politics. The man obviously has no deeply held beliefs or political philosophy beyond a commitment to self-promotion and personal enrichment, but like so many other skilled con men throughout history, he could sell stuff — most notably lies and half-truths designed to manipulate audiences.

For state and national conservative leaders, Trump’s shallow scam was both alluring and dangerous. On the one hand, Trumpism provided a path to power for a political party that had lost the popular vote in five out of the previous six presidential elections (today, it’s seven out of eight) and that increasingly finds itself out of step with the majority of voters.

Like a modern-day Harold Hill or Elmer Gantry, Trump could connect with average folks — especially struggling and sometimes fearful people for whom sober lectures from the Koch brothers and their ilk about the need for austerity and the “genius of the free market” held little appeal.