Rob Schofield : State lawmaker’s climate take is toxic

It’s this attitude that drives the demand for giant suburban homes and ever-bigger vehicles and highways, and the destructive urban sprawl they help perpetuate.

And it is this attitude that’s driven the central, guiding premises of the modern American conservative movement: the notion that government and the taxes that pay for it are inherently bad and that, as the fictional corporate raider Gordon Gekko put it succinctly and infamously in Oliver Stone’s Reagan-era film “Wall Street,” “greed is good.”

The truth, however, is that the Gekkos and Newtons of the world are wrong. While there’s no doubt that the pursuit of self-interest plays an important role in driving a market economy (and even in advancing the well-being of states and nations), it must at some point give way — especially in an increasingly crowded and interconnected world.

As our species has been reminded repeatedly throughout history, the success and sustainability of human society — not to mention the natural world we inhabit — ultimately depends on individuals setting aside (at least occasionally) some of their most egocentric individual urges for the good of the whole.

This is why we have speed limits and zoning laws, health inspectors and pollution-control policies, truth-in-lending rules and childcare standards.