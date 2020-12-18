Rob Schofield: Tackling another crisis: the environment

There are a lot of important lessons that Americans should glean from the mostly awful year that will soon and mercifully come to an end — some of them quite sobering.

We must recognize, for instance, that we still have many miles to travel in conquering the nation’s original sin of racism and that the ground on which our democracy rests is not as rock-solid as we long assumed.

And then there’s the painful reminder that mass willful self-deception — in which millions of humans are driven by fear and mistaken perceptions of self-interest to believe and repeat demonstrable lies — must still be combated at every turn.

Happily, however, we’ve also received some more hopeful lessons, most notably about the power of truth and love and coming together as a community. Indeed, there’s an extremely encouraging lesson from this latter realm that may well be the most important that 2020 has to teach us.