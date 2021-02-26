Rob Schofield: The greatest threat to our freedom

And then, most ominously, there is the environmental emergency that confronts our state, nation and, indeed, all of humanity. Never has the globe faced such a dire and existential threat demanding more urgent and aggressive collective action.

At such a moment, who in their right mind can imagine that the solution to the crisis lies in maximizing dog-eat-dog competition so that each of the planet’s 8 billion inhabitants works first and foremost to maximize their own individual near-term comfort and wealth?

What possible good will it do anyone to pay taxes that are 2% or 5% or 10% lower if the world that results is ever more stressed, turbulent, divided and uninhabitable?

Freedom — the enduring kind that comes from an absence of fear and the knowledge that one’s children and grandchildren will be able to pursue their dreams — clearly depends on a commitment to plan, construct and maintain the human and physical infrastructure necessary to sustain a healthy human society and planet.

Yes, we must vigilantly combat government overreach that would infringe upon civil rights and liberties — not to mention the inevitable waste and graft that plagues all large human institutions, both public and private.

Public structures and solutions may be imperfect, but if we can’t adequately support and rely upon them to respond to the crises that we confront, and use them to intentionally fashion a sustainable, healthy and more equitable world, no amount of forward-looking optimism will be sufficient to save us.

Rob Schofield is the director of NC Policy Watch.