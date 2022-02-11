Rob Schofield: There must be a limit to gerrymandering

Using those provisions as the basis of their ruling, a four-person majority of the state Supreme Court ruled that when it comes to gerrymandering, there simply must be a limit to how far map drawers can go. As the majority put it with simple and eminent logic, the extreme gerrymanders designed by GOP lawmakers unconstitutionally infringe on the fundamental right to vote by systematically making it “harder for one group of voters to elect a governing majority than another group of voters of equal size.”

Sadly, if not surprisingly, the three Republican justices on the court dissented. Led by Chief Justice Paul Newby, the trio argued that the state constitution delegates the matter of redistricting to the legislature and that, therefore, their colleagues were exceeding the court’s authority by striking down the maps.

But, of course, the constitution delegates a host of issues to the legislature — tax policy, public education, criminal law — over which it has long been established that the courts must have the final say when it comes to conflicts with core constitutional rights.