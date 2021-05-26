Rob Schofield: UNC's treatment of Hannah-Jones is disgraceful

And more recently, this message is implicit in the coordinated right-wing effort to incite and mobilize gullible white voters with propaganda about the supposed grave threat to civilization (not to mention the tender psyches of white children) posed by “critical race theory” — a complex and deeply nuanced academic concept of which not 1-in-10 carping conservative critics has even the slightest genuine grasp.

But the people advancing this concocted controversy are savvy enough to know where and when it’s expedient to spout such propaganda. They know it will fly on Fox News and with select conservative audiences. But as the conversation edges closer to the academic world — a venue in which skilled experts can call B.S. on inaccurate claims — the messaging gets tempered.

That’s why no one on the UNC Board of Trustees is willing to come out publicly and say what’s really going on in the treatment of Hannah-Jones. The trustees — all of whom are appointed by the Board of Governors, which is in turn appointed by the arch-conservative leadership of the General Assembly — are mostly loyal Republicans willing to do the bidding of their higher-ups.