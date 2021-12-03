Rob Schofield: Where are the responsible conservatives?

These are, by any fair estimation, divided times in our country. Especially since the onset of the pandemic, the level of venom and bitterness that’s gripped millions of Americans is a sometimes-frightening phenomenon to behold.

From attention-grabbing politicians and loud-mouthed TV and radio talking heads, right on down to the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and mask-mandate defying and gun-toting vigilante activists, there’s been no shortage of people willing to publicly espouse a message of hostile and violent confrontation.

Of course, this is hardly the first time this has happened. The nation’s history is replete with periods of harsh division.

What does seem different this time, however, is the mostly one-sided nature of the venom.