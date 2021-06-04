Rob Schofield: White Americans can handle the truth

When Europeans first came to the Americas in the middle of the last millennium, scholars estimate that there were roughly 60 million Indigenous people here. And while the actions and motivations of those who immigrated to this hemisphere obviously ran the gamut, there is simply no denying that the impact on the native population was catastrophic.

The arrival of Europeans led — both through the rapid spread of diseases like smallpox, measles and influenza, and by way of warfare, conquest and famine — to the extermination of as much as 90% of the Native American population (or around 10% of all humans then on Earth).

This tragic story is far from the only one of its kind. Throughout human history, groups representing various races, religions, nations and ideologies have subjugated and inflicted great harm on members of other groups — sometimes with a specific intention to do so and, at others, with only a vague grasp of the impacts of their actions.

Aboriginal people in Australia, native inhabitants of southern Africa, colonized inhabitants of the Indian subcontinent, European Jews, the Irish, Armenians, the Tutsis of Rwanda and the Muslim Uighur population of modern China are just a few of the groups on a very long list.