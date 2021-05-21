Rob Schofield: Whitewashing North Carolina’s troubled history

To those who ever harbored any doubts about how blatant and virulent the racism and white supremacy were that dominated North Carolina’s culture, law and politics well into the 20th century, Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Zucchino’s most recent book, “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy,” is a must-read.

To get a sense of how grim the reality was that Zucchino describes in his painstaking account of the brutal insurrection that was perpetrated against the multi-racial government of what was, at the time, North Carolina’s largest city, try doing the following:

Take a moment to picture some of the worst and most fiendish villains you’ve ever seen in a film or another work of fiction — the bad guys who are so evil that they seem like caricatures of bad guys. Now imagine that a large collection of such individuals have been transported to late-19th century North Carolina for the purpose of executing a publicly proclaimed campaign to violently impose white supremacy as the law of the land. That’s the remarkable story that “Wilmington’s Lie” documents.

The horrors Zucchino reports are utterly stupefying and nauseating. The people who carried out these despicable acts were representatives of the human species at its lowest and most shockingly vile.