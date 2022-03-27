Robert Scheller: Adapting our state’s forests for the future

The natural landscapes we’ve become accustomed to in North Carolina and around the world might look radically different from the landscapes that will surround us in the future.

That’s because the world is in a constant state of flux. From insects and pathogens, to wildfires, to land-use changes and, of course, climate change — all these factors and many others will determine what North Carolina’s forests look like going forward.

It is also clear that healthy, sustainable, well-managed forests are key to mitigating the effects of a changing climate. Forests act as carbon sinks, removing CO2 from the air and storing it as carbon in trees and other vegetation. Over time, forest vegetation adds carbon to the soil.

Therefore, we must think critically about how best to adapt our forests to the changes that are to come. How can we derive continuing benefits from our forests? If the future is uncertain and unknowable, how can we prepare and implement a management approach that ensures our forests will continue to provide desired benefits whatever lies ahead?

One key to all these questions is to act as best we can. Yes, we will make mistakes along the way, but we cannot wait for perfect certainty about the future. It is better to act now with the information we have than to delay action until it is too late. Waiting too long may lead to a decline in forest health that will require extra effort to restore. As the aphorism goes, let’s not make the perfect the enemy of the good.

To aid in making these decisions, forest scientists can now deliver forecasts that help us understand what future forest landscapes might look like and can help us assess the various approaches to climate adaptation. Such forecasts allow owners and managers to consider the trade-offs among management options before investing the limited resources available for adaptation. Engagement and consultation with local communities should also become a part of a forest manager’s decision-making. If decisions fail to reflect local values, their long-term success is unlikely.

Another important tool that can help us adapt our forests even in the face of future uncertainty is forest certification. Forest certification provides independent verification that a forest is being well-managed for a range of environmental, social and economic values and to keep forests as forests. Certification takes a long-term approach, allowing forest managers to consider distant threats to forest health rather than making decisions based solely on the growth and yield from one rotation to the next.

The Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) has a new addition to its Forest Management Standard, the SFI Climate Smart Forestry Objective, that is designed to assist forest managers in adapting to climate change and that reflects a commitment to ensuring that their certification standards address critical global issues. (Full disclosure: I have received funding from SFI to improve the information available for climate change adaptation.) SFI standards are currently being applied to 370 million acres of forest across North America and are likely to significantly improve the way forest managers prepare, plan, adapt and act on climate-related matters. In North Carolina for example, the standard considers not only insect outbreaks and wildfires but also the potential for more intense or more frequent hurricanes.

We can use all these tools — engagement, science and certification — to inform forest management, even as the climate changes. While none of us can predict the future, it is in all our interests to act with the aim of reducing climate impacts to our forests.

Working together, we can make sound choices that will keep our forests healthy and thriving in the decades to come.

Robert Scheller is professor of Landscape Ecology at N.C. State University in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources and is the director of the Dynamic Ecosystems and Landscapes Lab. His views do not necessarily reflect the viewpoint of N.C. State University.