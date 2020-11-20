Roger Sharpe: A niche among the trees

Campbell, age 57, represents the second generation of his family to propagate and grow nursery plants. His late father, Brice Campbell, started his nursery and landscaping business in Elkin while working as a third-shift employee of Chatham Blanket Manufacturing Co. In late spring 1963, Brice and Hazel Proctor Campbell bought the property of the old Trivett Hospital in Houstonville to provide a home to their family and to grow their nursery on the hospital grounds and nearby fields. They did so for more than 25 years. Kevin, the second youngest of the Campbell children, took most after his father's calling to grow plants.

In the 15 years since he first ventured out to commence his own nursery, Kevin Campbell specialized in propagating nursery crops in containers that discerning consumers would find convenient to transport and provide facility for replanting their selections in their home landscapes and gardens. His specialties have included half a dozen varieties of milkweed for butterfly gardens, cold-hardy cactus, elderberry, laurel and other popular native plants, and of course the Ginkgo tree. In the process of his specializations, Campbell has become listed as a recommended source of native plants by The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas, and a source for native plants by UNC's Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill. Scott L. Wing, research scientist and curator of fossil plants for The Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History, invited Campbell in January to serve as a resource person on the culture of the Ginkgo tree.