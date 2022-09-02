Ron Frazier: The assault of high-pollution leaf blowers

The days are getting shorter and fall is in the near future. This means the assault of deafening gasoline-powered leaf blowers and string trimmers that spew pollutants — carbon monoxide (CO), smog-forming nitrous oxides, carcinogenic hydrocarbons — into the atmosphere at a literally breathtaking rate.

This environmental catastrophe is not news. In 2011, Edmunds InsideLine.com found in tests that a consumer-grade gasoline leaf blower emits more pollutants than a 6,200-pound 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor. The tests compared the emissions for one-half hour of leaf blower yardwork to a 3,900 mile drive from Texas to Alaska in a Raptor. Jason Kavanagh, engineering editor at Edmunds.com, said, “As ridiculous as it may sound, it is more ‘green’ to ditch your yard equipment and find a way to blow leaves using a Raptor.”

The tests found that an Echo 2-stroke gas leaf blower generated 23 times the CO and nearly 300 times more non-methane hydrocarbons (NMHC) than the Raptor. Edmunds also tested a Ryobi 4-stroke leaf blower that kicked out seven times the oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and 13.5 times more CO than the Raptor.

The two-stroke engine found in most gas-powered leaf blowers is an outmoded technology. Unlike larger, heavier engines, a two-stroke engine combines oil and gas in a single chamber, which gives the machine more power while remaining light enough to carry. That also means that it is very loud, and that as much as a third of the fuel is spewed into the air as unburned aerosol.

James Fallows, a contributor to The Atlantic, summarized in his fall 2021 newsletter the emissions problem: “Using a two-stroke engine is like heating your house with an open fire pit in the living room — and chopping down your trees to keep it going, and trying to woosh away the fetid black smoke before your children are poisoned by it.”

According to the California Air Resources Board, two-stroke leaf blowers and similar equipment in the state of California produce more ozone pollution than all of the state’s tens of millions of cars combined.

The use of damaging lawn equipment is an environmental justice issue. By tolerating it, householders are saying: “It’s not really my problem if these workers are deafened and exposed to dangerous chemicals. At least my lawn looks neat! And the bills are low. Plus, I can be away from the house when the noisiest blowing is going on.”

The EPA stated in a paper on the topic of two-stroke engines that they are a potential source for air toxic exposure to operators. Laborers in the landscape industry frequently operate these devices for extended periods, exposing themselves to high concentrations of exhaust gases for a prolonged period of time. Since the exhaust gases consist of large fractions of unburned gasoline, there is a likelihood that workers are being adversely exposed to benzene, 1,3 Butadiene and other possible toxic compounds.

The noise produced by two-stroke engines really is different from other sounds. New acoustic research shows that its distinctive low-frequency noise penetrates vastly further than other machine-generated soundwaves. It goes through solid walls. Testing performed for the District of Columbia Council Committee hearing on leaf blowers in 2018 found that the noise given off by gasoline leaf blowers peaks at 100 to 125 Hertz. This energy is quite distinctly different for the gas blowers than the battery-powered blowers. The battery-powered blowers measured 66 at decibels, but with dramatically different acoustic qualities and audibility at 50 feet and greater distances. The gas leaf blowers were audible at an 800-foot distance, while the battery-powered blowers were not distinguishable above the community sound levels at that distance.

Gas-powered leaf blowers seem like a niche concern, but they represent a significant public health challenge. These machines persist in American landscaping because they are cheap. And because the people paying the greatest price in much of suburban America are the hired lawn-crew workers.

Now that battery-powered leaf blowers are available from many companies, the city of Winston-Salem should commence a phase-out program for gas-powered leaf blowers and other two-stroke gas-powered lawn equipment.