Ron Frazier: Why you should care about building codes

On Jan. 19 the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce sent a letter to the International Code Council (ICC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that develops model building codes that are used by state and local governments. The committee requested information regarding the integrity of the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), which is the basis for energy building codes around the country.
Here’s why you should care.
The New York Times reported in 2019 that the ICC has a previously undisclosed written agreement with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) that allows the NAHB special control over the code-development process. The agreement gives the NAHB the right to select four of the 11 members on the International Residential Building Code committee, which governs home construction. Other members are chosen by the ICC and can be government officials and others who work in the building industry.
Until 2015, the model-building codes had drastically improved the energy efficiency of new homes. Together the 2009 and 2012 code cycles reduced homeowners’ annual energy costs by 32%, according to the Department of Energy.
When the energy efficiency codes fell under the agreement between the ICC and the NAHB, the momentum of the efficiency gains came to a standstill. The 2015 codes reduced residential energy use and costs by less than 1%, and the savings from the 2018 codes were less than 2%.
In 2020, The New York Times reported a new effort by the ICC and NAHB to weaken the codes. Proposals to the ICC called for sharp cuts in energy use by new buildings in the 2021 code update. The proposals were put to a vote by state and local governments in accordance with ICC procedures. Instead, the representatives turned out in record numbers to approve tighter code measures. The big turnout caught the NAHB by surprise. Through tortuous committee procedures, the NAHB managed to kill important provisions, but luckily, many of the other provisions remained.
Buildings constructed under the new model code will be on the order of 10% more efficient than under the 2018 code.
The NAHB has been able to stall progress for much of the last decade. But compared to the 1980s, new buildings will be close to 50% more efficient, making the operating costs more sustainable.
The NAHB is now trying to change the voting process that allowed the more stringent rules to be adopted. The rewrite of the rules would block future voting by state and local governments. The builders’ lobby wants the energy provisions of the model code put under the control of a small committee, which the NAHB could likely dominate.
The House committee claims that it “holds broad jurisdiction over the energy sector and, as such, has a leading role to play in ensuring building codes are developed in a transparent manner and meets the needs of the American people.” This statement can be interpreted to mean that an explicit policy should be in place that states how the built environment should progress in energy efficiency, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and building resilience over time.
But the NAHB, which promotes reduced insulation, cutting worker safety regulations and preferential tax treatment for its members, believes that it can best deliver what the housing market needs.
As of this date, the ICC has not responded to the letter from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Only a summary of the agreement between ICC and NAHB has been seen and reported by The New York Times.
In a recent podcast, NAHB CEO Jerry Howard said there is no secret agreement. “To say ICC has a secret agreement with NAHB is fake news.” Howard and chief lobbyist Jim Tobin claimed that the arrangement between ICC and NAHB creates a balance that allows for houses to be affordable because the NAHB, not Congress, knows what is best for the housing industry.
According to Howard, the attention the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is giving to the issue is part of the drumbeat of environmental extremists who have control of the executive branch and Congress.
The bottom line is there should be a fresh look at how the model building codes are produced and who produces them. We do not need self-interested lobbying groups having the ability to bend building codes to their agenda.
Ron Frazier is a professional engineer, general contractor and building scientist who lives in a Winston-Salem house that meets the most stringent energy standards in the U.S., The Passive House Institute U.S.