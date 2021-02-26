Ron Frazier: Why you should care about building codes

In 2020, The New York Times reported a new effort by the ICC and NAHB to weaken the codes. Proposals to the ICC called for sharp cuts in energy use by new buildings in the 2021 code update. The proposals were put to a vote by state and local governments in accordance with ICC procedures. Instead, the representatives turned out in record numbers to approve tighter code measures. The big turnout caught the NAHB by surprise. Through tortuous committee procedures, the NAHB managed to kill important provisions, but luckily, many of the other provisions remained.

Buildings constructed under the new model code will be on the order of 10% more efficient than under the 2018 code.

The NAHB has been able to stall progress for much of the last decade. But compared to the 1980s, new buildings will be close to 50% more efficient, making the operating costs more sustainable.

The NAHB is now trying to change the voting process that allowed the more stringent rules to be adopted. The rewrite of the rules would block future voting by state and local governments. The builders’ lobby wants the energy provisions of the model code put under the control of a small committee, which the NAHB could likely dominate.