Ruben Navarrette Jr.: In mishandling documents, Biden and Trump are more alike than different

SAN DIEGO — Current events make me glad that I’m — as the title of my podcast suggests — “Ruben in the Center.”

I despise both parties. Neither my liberal friends nor my conservative ones get angry at me for saying that. What bothers them is when I add, “And often, I can’t tell them apart.”

My friends in both parties have much invested in trying to convince contributors and voters that there are major differences between the parties. But what they’re talking about are policies; e.g., only liberals care about climate change, and only conservatives care about the security of the U.S.-Mexico border. Send your checks, folks!

I don’t put much stock in policies. Positions change. Promises get broken. Politicians are chameleons; they know how to survive.

While serving in the California State Assembly in the early 2000s, Kevin McCarthy was considered a moderate on immigration who was eager to make peace with Latinos after the state GOP alienated them. Today, the new House speaker falsely claims that the border is open and threatens to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for failing to seal the border. He knows better.

In 1994, Joe Biden — then a Democratic senator from Delaware who pandered to working-class whites — teamed up with a law enforcement group to write a racist crime bill that fueled the mass incarceration of African Americans. Today, President Biden — who chose Black women to serve as vice president and a Supreme Court justice — is forever making overtures to African Americans and aspires to be one of the most racially sensitive presidents in U.S. history.

You can’t count on policies. The only thing that matters is character. And sadly, that is in short supply in the politics of today.

Nothing could better drive home that point than the scandal involving Biden’s sloppy handling of what appear to be Obama-era classified documents. According to the White House, four batches of documents have been uncovered so far: a “small” number on Nov. 2 in a Washington office at the Penn Biden Center used by Biden after he was vice president, another set in the garage of his Wilmington, Del., residence on Dec. 20, a single classified document in a room adjacent to the garage on Jan. 11, and five more pages in the Wilmington house on Jan. 12.

Biden insisted at one point that he didn’t know about the documents. Of course, later — at a different point — he knew enough about the documents to assure reporters that they were safe and sound in “a locked garage” alongside his Corvette.

In Washington, “moral consistency” is just another highfalutin phrase lawmakers in both parties shrug off as quaint.

It seems like only yesterday — or more precisely, August — that Republicans intent on protecting their own insisted that former president Donald Trump improperly warehousing classified material, including top-secret documents, at his private residence at Mar-a-Lago was no big deal. Besides, they said, the American public didn’t care about any of that as much as they did the price of milk.

Meanwhile, Democrats claimed to be outraged and insisted that this sort of offense was a reckless and irresponsible breach of national security that would surely cause the collapse of the republic if Trump weren’t severely punished — and preferably barred from ever again holding elective office. And yes, they argued, the American people do care about keeping classified documents secured.

But that was then. This is now. The two parties have flipped the script and taken to reciting each other’s dialogue. Republicans now see the wisdom in coming down hard on any former vice president or current president who mishandled classified documents, and some Democrats are already making the argument that the American people don’t care about this kerfluffle nearly as much as they do about the price of eggs.

Of course the parties will push back. Republicans will dismiss any comparison between what Trump did and what Biden did. Democrats will do the same for wildly different reasons.

See what I mean? These two siblings were separated at birth.

Look, the circumstances are different. But the root is the same. This is about a person in a very high place taking home classified documents that were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives.

Trump and Biden now have special prosecutors investigating them and their behavior. Both men are under clouds.

Maybe there is a silver lining — or two. Maybe both parties will emerge from these scandals a tad chastened. Maybe, in the future, they won’t be so quick to delight in the misfortune of opponents, because, given the cyclical nature of politics, it’s likely their turn will come.