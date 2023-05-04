SAN DIEGO — Don’t cry for Tucker Carlson. The people who want to write the obituary for Carlson’s media career are the same folks who never understood how the guy had a job in the first place.

Speaking to journalists at this year’s White House correspondents’ dinner, President Joe Biden took a jab.

“The truth is, we really have a record to be proud of,” Biden told the audience. “Vaccinated the nation. Transformed the economy. Earned historic legislative victories and midterm results. But the job isn’t finished. I mean — it is finished for Tucker Carlson.”

That line got some applause.

But Carlson will be just fine. In fact, given the endless possibilities in new media, he will probably be back fairly soon — bigger than ever.

I’m a frequent critic of Carlson’s racist pandering and shameless displays of white privilege, so it pains me to make that assessment.

The host and I have history. We met at a political event in Phoenix in 1998, when I was a metro columnist at the Arizona Republic and he was a writer for the Weekly Standard. We were friendly. Tucker used to be a good chap — and then he wasn’t.

I would bet there are a lot of journalists who feel that way, especially among us old-timers who have been in the game for at least three decades, long enough to have known the O.T. (Original Tucker). We are the Tucker Carlson refugees, people who used to genuinely like and respect the guy but no longer do.

After many years struggling to get traction hosting shows for CNN and MSNBC, both of which were canceled, Carlson was tapped by Fox News in 2013 to co-host a weekend show. Eventually, he was promoted and given a prime-time show of his own.

His critics won’t admit it, but the man has skills. He’s smart and watchable. He’s a good writer. He is also — as we learned from the discovery process in the lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems — unencumbered by core principles.

Carlson became the top dog on prime-time cable television. When he was fired he was earning an annual salary estimated at as much as $20 million.

Americans love a comeback. You have to admire someone who picks himself off the mat and achieves that level of success.

Still, it’s difficult to respect someone who picks on people who don’t have the platform that he does. In February 2018, Carlson invited Cesar Vargas — an undocumented immigrant and lawyer — onto his show. As was often the case when Carlson interviewed a woman or person of color who disagreed with him, the segment was wince-inducing. Carlson didn’t seem to hear a word that Vargas said, probably because the host was mocking his guest. Carlson questioned Vargas’ intelligence and questioned whether he was really a lawyer. Finally, the host wrapped the segment by “othering” Vargas, who wanted to become a U.S. citizen.

“I’m an American and you’re not,” Carlson told him, adding, “I don’t think you should become a citizen. I mean, no offense or anything.”

Sure. Offense is Carlson’s stock-and-trade.

Once, I gave him a taste of his own medicine. In October 2017, I was invited to appear on his show to discuss the Las Vegas massacre. That month, Stephen Paddock, a white male, fatally shot 60 people and wounded hundreds more. I had written a column suggesting that authorities should keep records of white men who stockpile high-powered rifles. Defending his favorite demographic, Carlson played the victim and repeatedly called me a “racist” trying to impose an unfair burden on white men.

When he tried to talk down to me, I cut him off with a scolding: “Tucker ... don’t be condescending to me. Because it reminds me of white liberals. You and I find white liberals to be really annoying.” For a few seconds, the loudmouth was speechless. It didn’t last.

Neither will Carlson’s exile. Other conservative news outlets are very interested. Or he could launch his own digital media company, which could earn him more money than he was paid by Fox News.

According to The Washington Post, Carlson’s show averaged about 3 million viewers in its final week. He has 6.8 million followers on Twitter, where he released a high-quality video two days after being fired. In one week, that video has been viewed 23.6 million times.

Sorry, Mr. President. But Tucker Carlson isn’t finished.