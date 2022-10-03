Ruben Navarrette: Midterms Madness, unexpected twists

SAN DIEGO — If you don’t like the outlook for the 2022 midterm elections, don’t worry. Just give it a couple of weeks, and the picture will look different.

The politics are fluid. Some things are unfolding as expected. But there have also been some surprises. Some voting trends have reversed course. Voters who appeared to be fed up and ready to flee seem to be sticking around.

With just a few weeks until the Nov. 8 midterms, here are several takeaways to help us figure out where we are — and just as importantly, where we’re headed.

While still positioned to win control of the House of Representatives (largely because they can do so by flipping fewer than a half dozen seats), Republicans may not do nearly as well as many analysts have assumed over the last few months. The fabled red wave may not materialize after all, giving Democrats a partial reprieve. A recent NBC News poll found that, on the question of which party registered voters would rather see in control of Congress, the two parties are virtually tied, 47% GOP to 45% Democratic.

Abortion appears to have become more important as an issue, especially to Democrats, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and ended the federal guarantee to an abortion. According to Pew Research Center, 56% of registered voters say abortion will be “very important” in determining how they vote in the midterms, up from 43% in March. And 71% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters rate abortion as “very important”; only 46% said as much in March.

But the story of what may be motivating voters is more complicated than that. Abortion may not technically be on the ballot, but extremism most certainly is. In the last few months, in one issue after another, Republicans have shown their teeth — and left their humanity at the office. Members of the GOP have shown themselves to be outside the mainstream and out of step with much of the country by refusing to even discuss gun control after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas; by attacking a White House plan to forgive college student loan debt; and by supporting cynical efforts by the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida to relocate migrants and refugees to Democratic-controlled states.

This could be a big reason why those inroads that Republicans were supposedly making with Latino voters have suddenly turned into dead-ends. A recent New York Times/Sienna College poll found that 56% of Latinos plan to vote for Democrats in the midterms, while only 32% say they’re going to vote for Republicans. Take it from me: Latinos have no use for extremism — not from the right or from the left. They’re moderates. Those who are Democrats, and roughly two-thirds are registered that way, are conservative Democrats. Those who are Republicans are often liberal Republicans. The GOP might have had a shot at Latinos if it hadn’t scared them off.

With more than a few of the GOP Senate candidates who were handpicked by former President Trump floundering, and the latest polls showing that Democrats are likely to retain control of the upper chamber, more and more Republicans are likely to emerge from the midterms recognizing that Trump isn’t an asset but an albatross. If this realization, however late in coming, helps loosen the death grip that the former president has on congressional Republicans, the GOP’s hopes for retaking the Senate will not have died in vain. The party could still do itself a lot of good by distancing itself from Trump in 2024, whether or not he decides to run for president again.

Speaking of 2024, that presidential election is already underway, in case you hadn’t noticed. The goal at this point is simple: to capture the attention of the media and the support of the political establishment in each party. And the two leading contenders aren’t coming from Washington; instead, they’re governors — Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gavin Newsom of California. This is the matchup everyone wants to see. When Newsom recently challenged DeSantis to a debate on immigration, it might have been a precursor of a standoff yet to come. Newsom has found a foil — a Florida governor who was cynical enough to use as props 50 Venezuelan refugees who “played by the rules,” only to have DeSantis change them.

Even in a season marked by unpredictability, some things never change. Politics is still a street fight. And it never hurts to get in the first punch.