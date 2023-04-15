SAN DIEGO — Whenever the national conversation turns to race, Republicans stumble, stammer and stall.

Now, once again, many of them are having trouble finding the right words to defend the petty — and blatantly racist — actions of Republican lawmakers in the Tennessee legislature.

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes went overboard when he described the GOP lawmakers as “patriots” who stood up to “foul-mouthed insurrectionists” and “professional racist agitators.”

Both political parties lie about race; Democrats seem to be more skilled at it, while Republicans are more transparently dishonest.

Republicans profess to be colorblind, but they see color clear as day when they attack affirmative action or imply that a Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court has an ax to grind against white people. They criticize tribalism, even as they rally their tribe of angry white people in MAGA caps who feel marginalized by diversity. They sneer when they’re accused of racism by the left, but then they say or do something racist that proves the left is right on the money.

Right-wing radio hosts whine about how “unfair” it is that the media portrays conservatives as racist. The way they see it, Republicans are victims. It’s unfathomable to these hosts that conservative Republicans could say or do anything that could be described as racist.

They don’t know much about history. In 1968, Republican presidential nominee Richard Nixon — with the help of Southern segregationists — built his campaign on “states’ rights” and “law and order.” Those code words signaled that Nixon would allow Southern states to continue to drag their feet on civil rights.

Two decades later, Republicans gave us the racially charged Willie Horton ad that helped George H.W. Bush win the 1988 presidential election. A convicted murderer, Horton had raped a woman while on a furlough from a prison in Massachusetts. The Bush campaign used the story to depict Michael Dukakis, the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee, who as Massachusetts governor oversaw the furlough program—as an out-of-touch liberal who was soft on crime. The related commercial was created for a pro-Bush PAC by GOP political strategist Lee Atwater. (While dying from a brain tumor three years later, Atwater apologized for threatening to destroy Dukakis and “make Willie Horton his running mate.”)

Given the GOP’s checkered past with regard to race, you would think that Republicans — especially in the South —- would tread lightly in a situation with racial overtones.

Not in Tennessee. Angry and frustrated by the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville that killed six, including three children, a trio of Democratic legislators — who would come to be known as the “Tennessee Three” — joined a protest on the floor of the legislature to demand stronger gun laws.

Citing a violation of “decorum,” Republican lawmakers voted to expel two of the Democrats—state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. However, they did not oust the third—state Rep. Gloria Johnson. Jones and Pearson are Black men in their 20s, precisely the demographic that Republicans have spent six decades turning into boogeymen. Johnson is a 60-year-old white woman.

Not one of those Republicans could add this up and avoid playing into the hands of those who portray their party as a hotbed of intolerance and exclusion? Instead, all Republicans could think about was how they had been disrespected and how their benefactors in the gun lobby might see them as weak.

Rep. Gino Bulso, a Republican from the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, insisted that the Tennessee Three had “effectively conducted a mutiny.”

Most Americans don’t see it that way. A new USA Today/Ipsos Poll found that three-fourths of Americans believe that legislators have the right to peacefully protest. A slim majority, 51%, describe the expulsions an anti-democratic abuse of power, while 42% see them as an appropriate way to discipline the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the Nashville Metro Council has voted to reappoint Jones to his state House seat on an interim basis. The Shelby County Board of Commissioners later reinstated Pearson. Both men will have to run in special elections to officially get their old jobs back.

So this ugly storm battering the Volunteer State won’t be over for a while. For that, the people of Tennessee can blame the Republicans in their state who either didn’t see it coming — or didn’t care.

It’s hard to decide which is worse.