Russ Smith and Zach Blizard: Incorporation and segregation

Lately, it seems like the one thing Americans can agree on is that we are deeply divided. The reasons for that divide are myriad, as are the areas where the division is found, including politics, socioeconomics and race.

A positive trend is that racial segregation is declining throughout the United States by many standard measures. That finding may seem counter-intuitive these days, and rates of decline do differ across the country, with multiple factors playing key roles in the differences. Research finds that one key variable to consider is the preponderance of distinct municipalities within metro areas across the country, which is related to increases in segregation.

Our research models suggest that for every community that gets incorporated, segregation, measured by the widely used dissimilarity index, tends to increase. The index measures whether a particular group is distributed across census tracts within a larger area in the same way as another group. It ranges from 0 to 100, with higher values suggesting more segregation.