Ryan Straarup: Give immigrants opportunities to succeed

I had always assumed that my native country of South Africa would forever be my home. But just seven months after I married my wife, we were on a plane to Charlotte to chase an opportunity to work at the church where we are currently both on staff. And while I expected my immigration journey to be one of hardship, I came to realize that I was one of the lucky ones.

I came to the U.S. on a visa I obtained through my wife and became a “conditional permanent resident.” With the exception of a few hiccups here and there, it was easier for me to assimilate into American society; for example, English is my first language and my accent is easy to understand. But for so many immigrants who come to the U.S., that’s not the case. Immigrants no doubt want to assimilate to our culture and learn our language in order to fit in and thrive, but for most, it won’t be as easy as it was for me.

That’s why it’s crucial for local communities and churches to join hands with immigrants and ensure that our newest neighbors are afforded the same opportunities that I was fortunate enough to receive.

As the campus pastor of Elevation Church in my new home, Winston-Salem, I often teach the lessons imparted in John 4:9, when Jesus approaches the Samaritan woman to ask for a drink of water from the well. The Bible references how Jews did not associate with Samaritans, but despite their differences, Jesus breaks that barrier.

In order to break barriers within our own communities, we must first acknowledge our differences and the inherent value that immigrants and their diverse experiences bring to the table. In short, we must afford them the same opportunity to drink from the well.

Here in North Carolina, we have welcomed a growing community of more than 800,000 immigrants, or about 8% of the population. And immigrants make up a significant share of our state’s agricultural and scientific workforce.

Immigrants are an integral part of our state’s diverse and thriving communities and make contributions that help us all.

Growing up in South Africa as a white person living in an English-speaking Afrikaans town, I learned that acknowledging our diversity is the first step to creating opportunity. That’s especially true given the country’s fairly recent, dark history regarding racism. Recognizing those differences and working to give everyone a chance is what makes South Africa beautiful.

I further learned the value of acknowledging our differences when I met my wife in 2011 when she traveled to South Africa from California for a study abroad program. As we learned more about each other, we remained fascinated by our different upbringings and saw them as things to celebrate, not things to change.

Our worlds get a little bigger when we open our lives to other people who are not like us. Curiosity can break barriers. I don’t need more people like me; I want people who look, think and talk differently. The world is a beautiful place, and sometimes seeing it through someone else’s eyes is what you need to expand your own worldview.

America is my home now. It has given me an opportunity to build a life from the ground up and I couldn’t be more grateful.

As Ruth said to Naomi in Ruth 1:16: “Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people.”

I had the privilege of becoming a U.S. citizen in July. In fact, the immigration officer referred to every immigrant at my oath ceremony as “American.” But I was able to build a life, start a family, own a home and work a job thanks to a far easier legal process.

The fact is that many immigrants are not afforded the same simplicity I was. Many of them seek refuge from political and economic unrest in their home countries. And many face the challenges of an increasingly complex immigration system.

With more and more immigrants joining our communities and worshiping in our churches, we can and must welcome their respective cultures and differences. Only then can we, not just as Christians but as stakeholders in this country’s future, build those opportunities for our newest neighbors to thrive.