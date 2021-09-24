Samuel Grier and Dan Rose: Crystal Towers sale would have repercussions across the city

The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) has kept residents of Crystal Towers in limbo for three years since it put the building up for sale in 2018. If HAWS pushes the building’s 200-plus residents out of their downtown homes, it will be a “textbook case of gentrification” according to City Councilman Jeff MacIntosh. This continues the trend of lower-income communities such as the African American West End and Boston Thurmond being squeezed out of the city’s core. Still, HAWS keeps pushing to finalize the deal. The agency recently cleared one major hurdle when Mayor Allen Joines quietly flipped his position and threw support behind the sale.

Crystal Towers is emblematic of our city’s affordable housing crisis. The city has a shortage of more than 16,000 units for families who earn less than 80% of the area median income (AMI). The majority of this housing is needed for older adults like those who live at Crystal Towers. HAWS has an estimated 8,000 families on its waiting lists for affordable housing. HAWS plans to relocate Crystal Towers residents mostly using Housing Choice Vouchers (commonly known as Section 8), but what will happen to the other families on the Section 8 waiting list if Crystal Towers residents are put at the top? They will be forced to wait even longer, as the sale of Crystal Towers would reduce the supply of affordable housing not just downtown, but across the city. And with the revenue generated from selling the building to a private developer, HAWS has stated that it will replace Crystal Towers with 90 new housing units, only 40 of which would be located downtown. It doesn’t add up.