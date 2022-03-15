Sandy Hurley and Bill Moss: N.C. stuck at bottom of 'right to know' states

All North Carolinians should ask how the wall of secrecy around these disciplinary records was erected in the first place. One clue lies in a letter presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee last spring voicing full throated opposition to the Government Transparency Act by none other than the state’s public school teachers lobby (NCAE), the North Carolina state employees association (SEANC) and the Teamsters Union. The opposition caused the bill to stall in the state House, though it remains alive in that chamber and can be taken up at the leadership’s signal. The bill has the full support of the N.C. Association of Broadcasters, the N.C. Press Association and the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association, not to mention consistent and broad support in polling of taxpayers and voters.