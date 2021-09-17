Sara Pequeño: Talking to Mayberry about COVID

Mount Airy has not responded well to the pandemic, because folks have barely reacted at all. Only 43% of Surry County residents are fully vaccinated from COVID, and 47% have had at least one shot. These statistics are a respective 8% and 9% lower than the state average.

Fourteen percent of county residents have tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 192 people have died. One of those is my grandmother, a vaccinated person living in a nursing home where no one was required to get vaccinated, whether as residents or employees. It’s not just us; North Carolina has had more than 15,000 deaths statewide.

I have complicated feelings about my hometown, no matter the subject. Now, no matter how calm I feel driving past Pilot Mountain or sleeping in my childhood home, there’s an ever-present anxiety about just how safe my family and friends are in a place where the safest option is being rejected by the majority of the population.

I appreciate the efforts of the local health department, who are trying to get folks to see the big picture. I also feel like more could be done.