Sharon Hirsch and Amy Cubbage: Reauthorizing CAPTA, prioritizing children

Newly elected officials won’t take office until early 2023, but before then, longstanding policymakers can come together to support healthy child development. In particular, North Carolina’s senior senator, Richard Burr, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives before moving to the Senate, has been a strong proponent of supports for young children and now has an opportunity to continue his legacy. We are grateful for his service and ongoing commitment to our state’s youngest children.

Burr’s legacy of investments includes leading the way for the Child Care and Development Block Grant to expand access to quality and affordable child care for low-income parents so they can go to work. Additionally, Burr was a critical supporter of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) for the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse and neglect, which is overdue to be reauthorized by Congress.

First authorized in 1974, CAPTA is a cornerstone of our nation’s system for preventing child abuse and neglect and protecting children who have been seriously harmed.

Infants and toddlers are the largest group entering the child welfare system and are at the highest risk for child maltreatment. In 2020, 40% of children confirmed by child protective services as victims of maltreatment in North Carolina were between the ages of birth to 4. Five- to 10-year-olds were the next largest group, with 32% experiencing maltreatment.

Child abuse and neglect are considered adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which are a grouping of potentially traumatic early experiences that are correlated to five of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States. When children experience ACEs, toxic stress can harm their developing brains and create lifelong consequences for health, educational attainment and future prosperity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics collectively cited ACEs as a public health crisis.

As the ranking member of the Senate HELP (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions) Committee, Burr has been a champion for CAPTA, co-sponsoring S.1927 (CAPTA Reauthorization Act of 2021). In June 2021, he spoke to the committee about CAPTA, sharing that, “Among all the laws that come before this committee, CAPTA may be the most important for stating who we are as a nation in our relationships with children and families. How we respond to the needs of abused and neglected children directly determines how children will grow into adulthood.”

CAPTA expired in 2015. The longer it waits for renewal, the more jeopardized it becomes. The reforms and overhaul in the bipartisan reauthorization bill are meant to be a better fiduciary use of the dollars and work better to address and update how systems should be working.

While Burr’s time in Congress is coming to an end, there remains an opportunity to make CAPTA reauthorization a priority and build on his legacy of support for children and families before 2022 comes to a close. It is vital that CAPTA is reauthorized by the end of this congressional session.

We should not maintain the status quo of relying on reactive systems that treat symptoms of child abuse and neglect. Rather, we need to focus on the root causes of child abuse, neglect and trauma to truly prioritize child maltreatment prevention in North Carolina.

A reformed and strengthened CAPTA is essential to providing important prevention, intervention and family-strengthening services for North Carolina families, keeping families together and preventing children from entering the child welfare system. CAPTA provides funding for effective parenting programs that, among other things, improve parent-child relationships, and strengthen parenting competencies and skills. These programs, delivered through local Smart Start agencies and other community-based nonprofits, build parents’ confidence in navigating the challenges of parenting — a critical ingredient to nurture positive childhoods.

We thank Burr for his public service in Congress for almost 30 years. Before he leaves office, we hope his years of work on CAPTA will remain a priority and that all legislators can move forward together in building a stronger future for all children.