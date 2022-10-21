Sharon Randall: A gift to the teller and the told

People tell me all sorts of stuff. I’m not sure why. My kids used to swear I wore a sign on my back that said, “Confess.”

If I did, it never seemed to work for them. But it sometimes worked for their friends.

Most of us have a story to tell, if we can find someone to listen.

I’ve been writing this column for more than 30 years. It’s not an advice column. Or an opinion column. Actually, I’m not sure what kind of column it is.

Basically, I tell stories from my life. And in return, readers often write to tell me stories from their lives, too, on several pages, front and back, in longhand.

They tell me where they were born, what their childhood was like, how they grew up to be a teacher or a doctor or funeral director and if they’re happily married or happier divorced.

They describe their families, their children, grandchildren and all the people they love, even the ones they don’t like.

Most of all, they write about their joys and sorrows, loved ones they’ve lost, heartaches they’ve endured and their hopes and dreams for the future.

I love getting mail from readers. I won’t live long enough to answer it all, but I read and appreciate every word.

Stories help us understand ourselves and each other. They tell us that we are different in some ways — where we live, how we vote, which team we pull for — but we tend to be very much alike in matters of the heart.

Our differences may make us interesting, but sometimes they drive us apart. Our feelings make us human and pull us closer. When someone tells us what’s on their heart we need to listen. It’s a gift both to the teller and the told.

There was a time not so long ago when I could walk into a waiting room or stand in line at a grocery store or take a seat on an airplane and strike up a conversation with a stranger. These days, it’s not quite that easy. Instead of making eye contact, people are often staring at cellphones. And wearing masks. But it can still be done.

I begin by offering a few pleasantries to make a connection, then gradually work around to the magic question: “Where are you from?”

That can be the opening of a really good story, where it all begins. I try to sense whether someone wants to talk or to be left alone. I never press. Except with family or friends.

If a story wants to be told, it’s hard to shut it up. You just open the door and get out of the way.

Once on an airport escalator, I asked an elderly man behind me what brought him to town?

He looked at me for a bit, as if weighing his answer.

“I came to say goodbye to an old friend,” he said. “She’s dying with cancer.”

“I’m so sorry,” I said.

He nodded and took a deep breath. “She was the love of my life,” he said. “I should’ve married her 50 years ago.”

At the top of the escalator, I hugged him. He smiled and we went our separate ways. I don’t know if he needed to tell me that story. But I needed to hear it.

Looking back on that day, I often wonder, what if everyone we meet on an escalator or anywhere in the world has a story they need to tell?

Loneliness is not just having no one to talk to. We can be surrounded by people, talking nonstop. But if we never get to share what’s on our hearts and tell the stories we long to tell, we can feel completely alone.

Would you like to make the world a little better place? Here are five easy ways to start:

Put down your cellphone.

Smile into someone’s eyes.

Ask simple questions.

Listen to the answers.

Be willing to tell your story.

Despite what my kids claim, I never wear a sign on my back. You don’t need to wear one, either. Unless you want to.

If you did, what would it say?