Sharon Randall: A sure-fire recipe for good memories

What are the foods that you can only taste in memories? Your mother’s biscuits? Your dad’s eggnog? The mud pies you made as a child?

And what are the recipes that bring those memories to mind?

This morning, for the first time in more than a year, I made Dutch Babies. From scratch. And I didn’t burn them.

Yes, I’m the kind of cook who’s always amazed to pull anything out of the oven that isn’t burnt. But sometimes, I get lucky.

(Note: For the record, I’ve written about Dutch Babies in the past. But I can’t remember when. And if I can’t remember, you probably can’t either, so the subject should be fair game.)

What are Dutch Babies? Picture a cross between a pancake and an omelet that tastes better than either one.

They’re easy to make with stuff you probably have on hand. And you can make a lot of servings in one pan all at the same time.

Before you think this is a food column, and start looking for that “Jump to the Recipe” link, let me tell you this story.