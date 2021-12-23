Sharon Randall: Christmas all year ’round

The following story was first published some 20 years ago. It’s been rewritten and re-printed several times. Merry Christmas! — Sharon

This story takes place around Christmas, but it tells a truth that is true all year ’round.

I’ve told it before in various versions. Some of you were kind enough, thank you, to ask me to reprint it from a column I wrote years ago. That would require finding it. And I have trouble finding my own shoes.

So, I’m going to retell it from memory, which is always an adventure, because every good story has a mind of its own. You never know at the start where it will lead or how it might end.

This one starts at a picnic on the Fourth of July. I was big, 8 years old. My brothers were small, 4 and 3. Little did we know what lay ahead.

My stepfather, in my eyes, was strong and solid as the trunk of a hickory tree. He earned just enough to keep us sheltered and fed by standing eight hours a day on his big flat feet running a loom at a textile mill.

That summer at the company picnic — when he lost his footing in the Tug-of-War and slid downhill like a jack-knifed big-rig — he also lost his job.