Sharon Randall: Cousins make life a whole lot more fun

Family ties are formed in various ways. Some are connected by blood. Others are created by choice. But the best ones are bound together by love.

Charlotte and Henry live hours apart and barely know each other. About the only thing they have in common (besides being 10 years old, seriously cute and incredibly smart) is this: Some years ago, Charlotte’s grandpa and Henry’s nana fell in love and decided to get married.

I’m that nana. My husband is Papa Mark. Our marriage formed a “blended” family that includes us, our children (my three, his two), their spouses and nine grandchildren, so far.

Some of us live close by, others are miles away. We all try to get together at least once a year, usually for Thanksgiving, yet somehow, it’s not always possible. Funny, isn’t it, how quickly a year goes by?

But recently, my husband’s son and his wife brought Charlotte and her brother and sister (Archer is 5, Beatrix is 3) to visit us. We all went out to dinner with my daughter and Henry and had to sit at a long table that made it hard to talk, even for big talkers like us.