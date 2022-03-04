Sharon Randall: Every good life has a story

They point out our differences, but at the same time, they show us how we’re all alike, what we have in common and how very much we need each other.

I often hear from readers who tell me my stories are their stories, too. I love that. It’s my next-to-favorite comment. My most favorite comment came from a kindergartner who, after hearing my story on how I once tripped my brother on a barbed-wire fence, said, “That’s the meanest thing I ever heard. I can’t believe you did that.”

Maybe I’ll tell that story to my grandkids. They’ll say, “Nana’s cool, but don’t cross her.”

Good, bad or horrid, our stories can tell it all, including things that make us more human (and might not be mentioned at our funeral). Or they can be edited a bit, as my grandad’s often were, to cast us in a slightly kinder light.

As much as we need to tell our own stories, we also need to listen to the stories others tell. Even if we’ve heard them before. An old familiar tale can have a different meaning depending on why it’s being told. Maybe the teller just needs to tell it again.