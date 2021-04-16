Sharon Randall: Feels like a family reunion — almost

It’s been so long since I’ve traveled anywhere, I’ve almost forgotten how to pack.

Thirty years ago, on April 23, 1991, my first column was published in a newspaper where I worked as a reporter.

In future columns, I planned to write about “life,” and all the things, good or bad, that come along in it. I never dreamed of all the places it would take me.

Speaking requests soon followed from local women’s clubs and Rotary Clubs and other groups always on the lookout for a free speaker who would (1) show up on time; (2) answer questions; and (3) above all, never talk longer than allotted.

I aimed to please on all three. Especially No. 3. It made up for my lack of material. Usually, I knew, and was known by, most of the audience. I wasn’t famous. I was one of them.

The town was not as small as the railroad crossing where I grew up but it was small enough that most folks knew most of their neighbors. Especially if the neighbor wrote for the local paper and was married to a local high school basketball coach.

I remember getting dressed for my first speaking gig. I tried on a few going-to-church outfits and finally decided on what seemed the most fitting, so to speak: Black pants suit, black shirt and black flats.