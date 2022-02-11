Sharon Randall: How to be somebody

She grew up in the middle of eight sisters, always wanting to be special, but never feeling it at all. She left school at 15 to marry and start a family, certain that marriage and motherhood would make her Somebody.

When it didn’t, she filed for divorce and moved back to her parents’ home with my older sister and me. A year later, she fell in love with someone who made her feel like Somebody. But when she told him she was pregnant with his child, he left her and never looked back.

A year later — six months after my brother was born blind with cerebral palsy — she married a man who took pity on her and her three children, and who would spend more than 40 years — until she died — trying, and failing, to make her happy.

I learned a lot from my mother. How to sing harmony in church or on the porch or in the darkest of times. How to ask for forgiveness, knowing I don’t deserve it. How to walk into an empty kitchen and find the makings for peach cobbler.

But there are two fine things she taught me, not with her words, but with her sorrow: First, no one can make you happy; you have to do that for yourself. And second, people will know you’re Somebody if they can see it in your eyes.