Sharon Randall: Lessons from a cast iron skillet

On the flight home, I held it in my lap. Yes, that was before the days of airline security.

That skillet, and her middle name, are the only possessions she left me. I treasure the skillet for the meals it has served my loved ones and for the memories it holds for me; and I treasure our name for reminding me that I will always be her daughter.

Why would I want to be a cast iron skillet? Five reasons:

1. It’s incredibly strong and it never, ever breaks.

2. It’s not fancy, but if you need it, it’s nice to have around.

3. For some things, like bacon on a high flame or injustice to the innocent, it burns hotter than the hinges on the gates of hell. But when the bacon is done, or the injustice is righted, it always cools down.

4. It’s a little on the heavy side, but nobody seems to mind.

5. It feeds a family, holds a wealth of memories and keeps on doing what it does best.

Think about it: You could run for office with less character than a cast-iron skillet and probably get elected.