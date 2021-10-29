Sharon Randall: ‘Liars’ often tell the truest stories

What are your favorite stories you learned as a child? Have you told them to your loved ones? What stories do you hope they will tell about you when you aren’t around to tell them?

Long ago, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of the Carolinas, where I grew up, storytellers were once known as “liars.”

This was not to say their stories weren’t true. They were true of the human condition. But they were often embellished in colorful ways that brought a story to life, making its “truth” clearer and more memorable.

Just as novelists write fiction that is “the lie that tells a truth,” storytellers weave tales using facts from memory and details from imagination.

It’s a common practice in all the great storytelling cultures, and especially in the South.

I grew up in a family of “liars.” My grandparents and parents, my aunts and uncles, my dozens of cousins, my blind baby brother, the dogs that slept under the porch, even the fleas that slept on the dogs — they all told stories. All I had to do was listen. I learned to listen well. And I grew up to earn my living, more or less, writing stories.