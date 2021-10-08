Sharon Randall: Remembering the best days of our lives

I kept writing the column, did a lot of speaking around the country and traveled the world. I spent time with family and friends, and a lot of time alone. It was just what I needed. But after seven years as a widow, I realized I wanted more.

So I married a man with whom I share not only my life, but sunsets and laughter and a big blended family that has grown to include nine of the world’s finest grandchildren.

The past two years — with the pandemic and its horrendous loss of life and jobs and joy, its social distancing and so many things we’ve missed — have been hard for all of us. Much harder for some than for others.

I won’t forget that. But in some ways, I’ll remember it as one of the best times of my life.

It has slowed me down and made me more thankful and mindful of what matters most.

And it has been such a gift to see friends and loved ones and others, near and far, rise up and make the best of it.

Just when it seems we’ve seen it all, life gets harder and we discover we are stronger than we ever dreamed we could be.

Here’s to the past and all it has taught us, and to making today, come what may, the best time of our lives ... until tomorrow.

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached at randallbay@earthlink.net.