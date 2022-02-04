Sharon Randall: The sun and the rivers live in us

Those years passed all too quickly. Our two oldest were in college and our youngest was in high school when their dad was diagnosed with colon cancer. He battled it for four years, while we kept living the life we loved.

When he was no longer able to run or hike or teach or coach or take a walk around the block, he lay in his recliner reading John Muir’s writings on Yosemite.

He liked sharing Muir’s quotes with me. My favorite was this one I rediscovered today while looking for something else:

“The sun shines not on us but in us. The rivers flow not past, but through us. ... The trees wave and the flowers bloom in our bodies as well as our souls, and every bird song, wind song, and tremendous storm song of the rocks in the heart of the mountains is our song, our very own, and sings our love.”

In the years since we lost their dad, my children and I have tried to honor his memory by moving forward, living our own lives, singing our own songs.