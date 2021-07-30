Sharon Randall: Yes or no, it's always up to us

He nodded. “That’s a mighty cute boy you got there. Mind if I have a word with you?”

I grew up in the South, where if a stranger comes to your door, you invite him in for iced tea. I offered him a seat on the sofa but somehow forgot the tea.

He didn’t stay long. He just said he wanted us to know he cared about Kelly and that he was grateful to us for our help. Then he shook my hand, patted my baby’s head, and left.

A week later, Kelly went back to live with her parents. They were planning to move away and she wanted to go with them.

I never heard from her again. Years later I saw her name in a list of college graduates. Was it the same Kelly? I hope so.

I don’t know what our time together meant to her. It was far from perfect. I wish I’d been kinder, wiser, more loving — or at least a better cook. But Kelly didn’t need me to be perfect. She just needed me to say “yes.”

When we open our heart to someone in need, God uses our imperfections in perfect ways.

I think of Kelly sometimes and pray for her best. I like to think she’s doing the same for me.

She needed a safe place to stay a while. And I needed to know what she taught me: We don’t have to be perfect to say “yes.”

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached at randallbay@earthlink.net.