Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr.: A special place that gives families hope

I have partnered with the Salvation Army on a new event called Home Plus. This event holds a special place in my heart because the Salvation Army plays an important role in my life story.

Not many people know my background; many only see me as a politician, the sheriff, a public figure. But the truth is, my life is just like yours. I have had challenging times in my life. There were two things that got me through those dark times: love and hope. Love and hope were repeatedly offered to me by my family, friends, coworkers and even local organizations like the Salvation Army.

I had a son with a woman to whom I was not married. Ultimately, the court system awarded me custody of my son, and the agreement was that my son was to visit his mother twice a month, which I fully supported. One particular weekend, his mother wanted me to drop my son at her sister’s house, which didn’t seem odd to me at that time. The following week on Sunday, we were driving on Trade Street, about to turn into Union Baptist Church, when my son said to me, “Dad! That is where I stay when I go visit my mom!” He pointed at a building I had never noticed, the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope.

I was shocked because I had no idea what the place was, much less that my son had been staying there. Naturally, I investigated and learned that the building was the only place in Forsyth County that offered families in our community a place to stay when they have no other place to call home. My initial shock and frustration turned into gratefulness as I understood the scope of what the Center of Hope provides for families.

A couple of weeks later, I was talking with my son’s mother, and she told me how the Center of Hope was helping her not only get her life together but also work toward a future. This brought tears to my eyes because I had no idea the struggle she was enduring. At the same time, it made me smile to know there was a place in our community willing and able to help her not only as a woman but as a mother.

To this day, my son has fond memories of his time spent at the Center of Hope. He remembers playing with the other kids in the common areas, sharing meals with other families, running down the hallways and being shown love even during a time when it was hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Ever since this time in my life, I have had a passion for supporting the Salvation Army. I ask that you join me at the Home Plus fundraising event from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem. There will be live music from Dale Cole and Community Service, EZ Groove, the Bo-Stevens and Uncle Watson’s Widow. There will be food trucks, activities for kids, PAW Patrol, first responders and more. We will educate the community on what the Center of Hope does for families in need. More importantly, we will fundraise for the Salvation Army to be able to continue its service to Forsyth County, as the Center of Hope is the only family emergency shelter in the county. I sincerely hope to see you there!