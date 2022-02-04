Solomon Jones: The real danger of Trump’s racist claims

In an America where the Supreme Court is poised to gut affirmative action to make it harder for Black students to get into prominent universities, and where historically Black colleges and universities face bomb threats, it’s hard for Black people to become prosecutors. I suspect it’s meant to be that way. And for those who still believe that the Black man has no rights the white man is bound to respect, it is no doubt offensive that Black Americans could overcome such barriers to challenge a powerful white man like Trump.

After all, Trump’s rhetorical attacks on the nation’s first Black president were based on the assertion that Barack Obama could not have had a legitimate birth certificate, and therefore was not a citizen. And now, as Black prosecutors close in on him from numerous jurisdictions, Trump is calling on his mobs to attack, because those prosecutors, and Black people in general, were never meant to be Americans.

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had ... in Washington D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” Trump told a cheering crowd in Texas last Saturday.