Stuart Epperson Sr.: The importance of fathers

As America’s first president, George Washington is often called the father of our country. Perhaps no other president has stressed so strongly the importance of fatherhood as has America’s 44th president, Barack Obama.
“Every father bears a fundamental obligation to do right by their children,” Obama declared in a Father’s Day proclamation in 2012.
In a recent interview with Anderson Cooper of CNN, Obama talked about his journey to the White House beginning as a young man. Tellingly, he said his early struggles growing up were equal to the daily struggles of young men in “Becoming a Man,” a mentoring and support circle in Chicago, where he has played a crucial role since 2013.
Relating to the young men he mentors, he told Cooper that he understands what it means to not have a father in the house and to feel like an “outsider.” The advice he gives is personal and practical. During one meeting, he said a young man told him that no one taught him how to tie a tie or which fork to use at dinner, to which he joked: “I didn’t learn that ‘til I got to the White House.”
“I wasn’t beating up kids or setting things on fire. The violence and drugs and some of the issues that the guys are dealing with today are different. But the mistakes I made, the struggles I was going through, were similar,” Obama said.
Sharing from his recent memoir, “Promised Land,” Obama said when he was a high school student, he was an “incessant, dedicated partier” and that he and his friends “didn’t discuss much beyond sports, girls, music and plans for getting loaded. It wasn’t until college that he began to develop an academic curiosity and applied himself.
“These kids are just as talented. They’re just as smart. They could achieve just as much … we as a society continue to fail them.”
Disturbed by trends he saw that young men of color were more likely to drop out of school, get in trouble with the law or be unemployed, he founded My Brother’s Keeper in 2014. The program works with 8,000 youth in 140 schools each year.
“I’m trying to be the father I never had,” said Obama.
A recent study revealed that 43% of households are headed by mothers and 78% of teachers are women.
I believe it’s time for many men to “man up” and be the role model they never had. Here are some inspiring quotes from various speeches given by the former president to help fathers raise smart, powerful, compassionate children who may make the world a better place.
On being a man: “What makes you a man is not the ability to have a child — it’s the courage to raise one.”
On being a father: “As fathers, we need to be involved in our children’s lives not just when it’s convenient or easy, and not just when they’re doing well — but when it’s difficult and thankless, and they’re struggling. That is when they need us most.”
On teaching empathy: “We need to show our kids that you’re not strong by putting other people down — you’re strong by lifting them up. That’s our responsibility as fathers.”
On raising daughters: “It’s up to us to say to our daughters, don’t ever let images on TV tell you what you are worth, because I expect you to dream without limit and reach for those goals.”
On raising sons: “It’s up to us to tell our sons, those songs on the radio may glorify violence, but in my house we give glory to achievement, self-respect and hard work. It’s up to us to set these high expectations. And that means meeting those expectations ourselves. That means setting examples of excellence in our own lives.”
On a father’s strength: “Whether biological, foster or adoptive, they teach us through the encouragement they give, the questions they answer, the limits they set, and the strength they show in the face of difficulty and hardship.”
On unconditional love: “Above all, children need our unconditional love — whether they succeed or make mistakes; when life is easy and when life is tough.”
Timeless wisdom from the Bible teaches: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6).
Happy Father’s Day!
Stuart Epperson Sr. is co-founder of Christian Association of Youth Mentoring and an active mentor to inner-city minority children through KidZxtreme in Winston-Salem.