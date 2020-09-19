Susan Campbell: How can you vote absentee by-mail?

Voting is a right, a privilege and a responsibility. The ballot this year not only includes candidates for president and governor, but local races like county commissioner and Winston-Salem City Council. You will need to do your homework to find the candidates who will best represent you and make your plan how to vote. To be sure you’re getting accurate information, go straight to the Board of Elections. (Forsyth County’s website is www.fcvotes.com, call 336-703-2800, or go to the North Carolina Board of Elections’ site, www.ncsbe.gov.)
This year, the pandemic has complicated our voting choices, so if you’re worried about being in close contact with others by voting in person, then request an absentee ballot. Don’t be confused by the terms people use — absentee by-mail or mail-in voting are referring to the same thing in our state.
In North Carolina, you must request an absentee ballot because they will not be automatically mailed out to voters. Instructions to request one are on the county’s website and if you’re already a registered voter with internet access, you can do it online.
Our local elections office has processed more than 37,000 requests so far, three times the number from 2016 and is working hard to get the ballots mailed out quickly.
The absentee ballot packet will be mailed to you and includes instructions about filling out the ballot, signing the back of your envelope and how to return it. As a safeguard against voter fraud, you and one witness must sign the outside of the envelope to verify that you are the voter. The most common reason for rejecting a ballot is for missing information on the back of the envelope.
Your absentee ballot can be returned by you, a near relative or a legal guardian in one of three ways: by mail, in person at an early voting site or in person to the Board of Elections (in Forsyth County, it’s 201 N. Chestnut Street in downtown Winston-Salem). If you are mailing it, make sure it’s postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3. We suggest putting it in the mail at least a week earlier, by Oct. 27. You’ll be able to track your request and ballot through the mail to see that it arrives back to the Board of Elections. You can also log in to your voter registration on www.fcvotes.com and see how it moves through being returned and counted.
If you would rather return your ballot in person, you can take it to an early voting site. In Forsyth County, you can bypass the voting line to turn it in, which will help reduce in-person contact. North Carolina does not have drop boxes because the person returning the ballot must be the voter, a near relative or a legal guardian. Information, such as name and relationship to the voter, needs to be collected and the envelope will be time- and date-stamped when the ballot is returned.
If you’re still unsure about voting absentee, you can vote in person and be assured that safety protocols will be followed. Early voting is Oct. 15-31 at any one of 17 sites (times and days are on your county’s website) or you can go to your home precinct on Election Day. The best way to minimize the time you spend in the voting enclosure is to be ready: Go to the Board of Elections website, check your voter registration to make sure it’s in order, study your sample ballot (you can make a list of your choices and bring it with you into the voting booth), and plan what time you’ll go. If you’re early voting in Forsyth County and have the ability to drive to any site, check out the wait-time app on the Board of Elections website to see which sites have the shortest lines.
Even if you’ve received, but not returned, your absentee ballot, you can still vote at the polls. Vote in person or vote absentee — just don’t do both! Every effort is being made to ensure that your vote is safe, the process is secure and your vote will count. Go make your voting plan!
Susan Campbell is the chair of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.