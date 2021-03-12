Susan Fitzgibbon Shumaker and Erica Palmer Smith: A deal too good to pass up

The federal government covers 90% of the costs for states who close their coverage gaps. Federal law dictates that this funding level will not decrease. The federal deal was already very good. Now, it’s even better.

The COVID-19 relief package provides states with a new incentive to close their coverage gaps: a two-year, 5% increase in the federal match rate for Medicaid. For North Carolina, that would mean an influx of between $1.7 and $2.4 billion over the next two years.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services estimates the state’s cost for closing the gap would be roughly $500 million annually. That means if we close the gap, additional funding of $700 million to $1.4 billion will come to our state above and beyond the cost to ensure health care for our neighbors.

These additional resources could do wonders to help our state recover from COVID-19. The no-strings federal dollars could mean expanding broadband and telehealth; serving more intellectually and developmentally disabled patients through what’s known as innovation waivers; and rebuilding our workforce after so many have lost their jobs.

But the clock is ticking. The new funding opportunity is open to states that close their coverage gap within six months of the COVID-19 bill’s enactment.

A deal this good, a win this roundly beneficial, is something every North Carolina leader should embrace. It’s time for North Carolina to close the coverage gap.

Susan Fitzgibbon Shumaker is president of Cone Health Foundation and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Erica Palmer Smith is the executive director of Care4Carolina, a statewide coalition of 87 organizations that advocates for expanding access to quality, affordable health care.