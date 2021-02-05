Susan K. Browder: Presence of guns increases their threat

I am a survivor of gun violence, having watched my father holding a loaded gun to my mother’s head when I was a little girl, and having grieved for the death of my daughter Sarah by the gun of her abusive husband in 2012. Both incidents were inspired by the understandable desire of a woman to make her own decisions, to protect herself from violence, to just be safe in her own home. I am still struggling with the fact that progress in preventing such tragedies has been incredibly slow. Unfortunately, it appears that we have put the issue of gun violence aside in the face of the unique challenges of 2020.

The past year has been one of extreme stress for most Americans. We have watched as COVID-19 took the lives of more than 450,000 of our fellow citizens and damaged the health and economic well-being of countless others. We have watched the evening news recapping protests against police brutality and systemic racism. We have watched as former President Trump made one false claim after another to encourage disunity among Americans and as he incited hundreds of angry Trump supporters to attack our Capitol with the intention of disrupting the electoral process, destroying property, kidnapping lawmakers and perhaps executing one or more of our elected officials.