Susan Munroe: Sound business principles for N.C.’s energy market

We are at an important crossroads when it comes to our energy sources and policy decisions by our elected officials.

Today, more than 112,000 North Carolinians are employed in our state’s clean energy sector. The N.C. General Assembly should be focused on legislation that supports this proven jobs growth engine. HB 951 is not the answer. Instead, it perpetuates the outdated “status quo” with a heavy emphasis on expensive — not to mention dangerous — gas infrastructure that customers will be paying for long after it’s no longer in use. North Carolina communities, citizens and businesses need and deserve better.

Clean energy has brought billions of dollars of investment to our state, from the mountains to the coast, infusing new tax revenues — especially in our rural counties — for schools, roads and emergency services. Solar projects and energy efficiency upgrades are increasing property values. The Amazon wind farm near Elizabeth City has become the largest taxpayer in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, and it’s producing clean, renewable energy for thousands of homes and businesses.