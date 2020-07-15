As teachers and staff members at Wake Forest University, we are distressed and appalled at the decision by Immigration & Customs Enforcement to make it harder for international students to maintain their status amid the coronavirus pandemic. We stand with our international students. We will continue to support and educate them as ICE adds unnecessary stress and anxiety in already uncertain times. Wake Forest’s president, Nathan Hatch, has also spoken out against the ICE order.
According to ICE, if a university offers only online courses at any point during fall 2020, international students enrolled there will lose their rights to be in the country; if a university offers a blend of online and in-person courses, international students are required to take a yet-to-be-specified number of in-person credit hours or risk expulsion from the country. International students are not allowed to take a semester off — doing so could cost them their chances of ever returning to the United States.
The only accurate way to describe this: a student ban. It is ill-conceived, ill-willed and simply mean. It will be destructive not only for an international community of learners, but also for America’s reputation as global educational leader.
The particulars of the student ban mean that universities are being pushed to hold classes in person. Otherwise, international students enrolled might lose their legal status and have to withdraw from the university — or transfer to another school, an impractical and burdensome task. This flies in the face of public health, good sense and best practices for higher education. And it does so at the worst possible time in the history of American education.
The student ban endangers us all, because it pressures universities towards decisions based on reckless political meddling by ICE and veiled threats to federal funding, rather than on safety recommendations from scientists and doctors. If the student ban forces schools to hold more in-person classes than scenario-planning teams determine is safe, it isn’t just those institutions that will pay the price: campus outbreaks will quickly become community outbreaks, and entire regions will be under heightened pandemic threat.
For decades, the U.S. has been where scholars from across the world have wanted to come for advanced study. The anti-immigrant student ban rejects that — the student ban would have America become an intellectual backwater, a bit player on the world stage of innovation.
Even if we look just at the financial bottom line, the student ban is wrong-headed. International students make it possible for more domestic students to attend college. Many international students pay full tuition (at out-of-state rates at public universities), allowing schools to give more financial aid to students from within the U.S. and North Carolina. According to NAFSA (Association of International Educators), nearly 22,000 international students attending schools in N.C. contributed $722 million to the state’s economy and supported more than 9,000 jobs during the 2018-2019 school year. International students contribute more than $40 billion to the U.S. economy.
As teachers and student-support specialists, we affirm that our classrooms — whether physical, or virtual — are better when they are inclusive and diverse. All students learn better when they learn alongside students different from themselves. The student ban makes everyone’s education worse.
The student ban is an affront to human rights and democratic values. The negative consequences it portends — to public health, local economies, universities, and international students — are easy to anticipate, and doubtless obvious to the politicians behind it. This is not simply a moral failure. It is a policy designed to harm. We should all reject it as un-American, and contact our representatives in Congress (find yours at congresslookup.com) to demand they stand against the student ban.
No Triad-area school should comply with the student ban. All should join lawsuits to overturn the student ban by universities like Harvard and MIT.
N.C.’s Sen. Thom Tillis — a Trump administration ally — sits on the Senate Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration. He should use his position and influence to get this shameful decision reversed immediately. Anything less is a slap in the face of human decency.
